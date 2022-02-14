-
An energy company based in Daviess County broke ground Tuesday on a solar project that will generate enough electricity to offset the facility’s annual…
Kentucky has seen the second-highest jump in gasoline prices in the nation, with a 12-cent increase over the past week. Still, the state’s average gas…
The makers of Jim Beam bourbon asked Louisville Gas and Electric to supply additional natural gas to expand operations at its flagship site in Clermont,…
A bill discouraging protests against pipelines and other “key infrastructure” has passed out of the Kentucky House of Representatives after a receiving an…
Kentucky’s Energy and Environment Cabinet has fired its opening salvo in the fight over a proposed gas pipeline through Bernheim Forest.Louisville Gas &…
Acts of civil disobedience against pipeline operations in Kentucky would be considered a felony under legislation filed ahead of the 2020 regular…
The proposed conversion of a natural gas pipeline across Kentucky is moving forward.Friday is the final day to comment on a draft environmental assessment…