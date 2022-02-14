-
Major unions and one of their leading allies in the U.S. Senate are hailing tens of billions of dollars allocated for shoring up struggling union pension…
A bill reforming the teacher pension system for new hires cleared the Kentucky State House Thursday afternoon, less than two hours after coming out of a…
Kentucky lawmakers will return to Frankfort on Tuesday for an unusual legislative session in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.Unlike most years when…
Kentucky’s regional universities are worried about a spike in the amount they have to put into the state’s pension system and, after more than a decade of…
Union coal miners and retirees breathed a collective sigh of relief after the U.S. Senate passed a spending bill that includes support for miners’…
West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin pledged Wednesday to block all legislation until pensions and health benefits are secured for coal miners.…
The recent bankruptcy of Ohio Valley coal giant Murray Energy has renewed fears about the already shaky financial foundations of the pension plan that…
“Remember in November” became the rallying cry this year among many Kentucky teachers, highlighting their deep rift with Governor Matt Bevin over pension…
Government employees in Kentucky who sued over state investment decisions have taken their case to the state's Supreme Court after a lower court said they…
The Kentucky Supreme Court has ruled that a nonprofit mental health provider can’t use bankruptcy to escape its financial obligations to the state pension…