pension reform

Three weeks before Election Day, some public school teachers in Kentucky are pressing voters to make Matt Bevin a one-term governor. Several retired…
Kentucky’s attorney general is promising public school teachers a clear contrast from the current administration if he’s elected governor. Democrat Andy…
Looking to break the gridlock on his pension-relief proposal, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has reached out to lawmakers with several changes he's agreed to…
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's administration hasn't built enough "comfort level" among lawmakers to get his pension-relief proposal through the…
Gov. Matt Bevin has vetoed a bill that would have provided some financial relief to regional universities and agencies like local health departments that…
A new class of state lawmakers is headed to Frankfort for the 2019 Kentucky General Assembly. Democrat Patti Minter is among 36 freshmen legislators who…
The Kentucky Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a law that made changes to one of the country’s worst-funded public pension systems. The state’s…
Arguments before the Kentucky Supreme Court about the future of the state's public pension system will be broadcast live on statewide television.The…
The Kentucky Supreme Court has agreed to hear Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's appeal of an earlier ruling striking down changes to the state's struggling…
A judge has denied Gov. Matt Bevin’s request to reconsider a ruling that struck down changes to Kentucky’s pension system, which were originally set to go…