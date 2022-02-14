-
A prominent Democratic lawmaker said Kentucky's governor needs more legislative support than Republicans think he does in order to pass his pension-relief…
A Kentucky judge has ordered the state to pay more than $72,000 in attorneys' fees and costs in a lawsuit over the release of an economic analysis of Gov.…
Looking to break the gridlock on his pension-relief proposal, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has reached out to lawmakers with several changes he's agreed to…
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's administration hasn't built enough "comfort level" among lawmakers to get his pension-relief proposal through the…
Gov. Matt Bevin has vetoed a bill that would have provided some financial relief to regional universities and agencies like local health departments that…
On the last day that Kentucky lawmakers could file bills, a freshman Republican filed a bill to move future Kentucky teachers into a new pension…
A new class of state lawmakers is headed to Frankfort for the 2019 Kentucky General Assembly. Democrat Patti Minter is among 36 freshmen legislators who…
A little less than 48 hours after Gov. Matt Bevin summoned lawmakers to Frankfort to make changes to the state’s pension systems, the legislature voted to…
After Gov. Matt Bevin called a surprise legislative session on Monday afternoon, state lawmakers traveled to Frankfort and began working on a new attempt…
The Kentucky Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a law that made changes to one of the country’s worst-funded public pension systems. The state’s…