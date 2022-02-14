-
Outgoing U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan traveled to Georgetown on Tuesday to campaign for Republican Congressman Andy Barr, who’s facing a tough re-election…
Courier-Journal political writer James R. Carroll says Danville, Kentucky and Centre College have been universally praised for the outstanding job they…
Even though the candidates for vice president met in Danville Thursday night, Kentucky issues such as coal and the auto industry weren’t heavily…
The election year spotlight shines on Centre College in Danville tonight, as Joe Biden and Paul Ryan meet for their only debate of the campaign. WKU…
The candidates for vice president will take center stage when they debate at Centre College next month, but the facility will have a place for others want…
When you visit the campus of Centre College in Danville, you can’t help but notice C6-H0 painted on buildings inside and out. The year was 1921 when…
WKU Public Radio's Lisa Autry recently traveled to Centre College in Danville to learn more about preperations for next month's Vice-Presidential debate.…
As Centre College prepares to host next month's vice presidential debate, several groups want to prepare Kentucky students for the event. The Secretary of…
This year's vice presidential debate at Centre College is shaping up to be a policy wonk's dream. Both Vice President Joe Biden and newly-minted…
NPR and other news outlets are reporing that Wisconsin Rep. Paul Ryan is Mitt Romney's choice as running mate on the 2012 Republican presidential…