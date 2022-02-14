-
Kentucky Senator Rand Paul wants to cut all U.S. foreign aid to Egypt and Libya following this week’s deadly attacks on American embassies and consulates…
-
Kentucky Senator Rand Paul says he will use procedural tactics to delay future spending votes unless his bill on aid to Pakistan gets an up-or-down vote.…
-
Kentucky’s junior U.S. Senator is delaying his call for a vote on ending American aid to Pakistan. Bowling Green Republican Rand Paul says he’s only…
-
Kentucky's junior US Senator says he has secured the right for an up-or-down vote on a proposal to end all American aid to Pakistan. The move would be a…