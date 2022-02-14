-
A Kentucky appeals court says the secret testimony from a former president of one of the world's largest manufacturers of dangerously addictive opioid…
Kentucky's Republican governor cannot force a law firm to give back $4 million it got for negotiating a settlement on behalf of the state with the maker…
Robert Stivers, the president of the Kentucky State Senate, said he’ll ask to intervene in a legal challenge against OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma…
Lawyers for the Boston Globe have asked a Kentucky appeals court to release the secret testimony from a member of the family that controls one of the…
A Kentucky Judge says he will decide this week whether to unseal the secret testimony from a former president of the company that markets the addictive…
A judge has ruled that a civil trial involving the maker of OxyContin should remain in Pikeville.The lawsuit filed by Kentucky Attorney General Jack…
A judge is considering whether a civil trial involving the maker of OxyContin should be moved away from Pikeville.The lawsuit filed by Kentucky Attorney…
An eastern Kentucky official has announced a settlement in a lawsuit over the drug OxyContin.The Appalachian News-Express cited a statement from Pike…