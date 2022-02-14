-
The superintendent of Owensboro Public Schools is stepping down at the end of this month, with an interim superintendent taking over at the start of the…
Owensboro is launching a new public school with the start of the academic year on Aug. 7. Owensboro Innovation Middle School has 300 students who…
Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Nick Brake has announced he will leave that position at the end of December.Brake has been leading the school…
Educators from Owensboro and Daviess County public schools are spearheading a new statewide organization to expand classroom instruction for English…
Students in south Warren County and Owensboro were among young people nationwide who walked out of classrooms Wednesday to honor the 17 students and…
Some students at Owensboro’s two public high schools are expected to take part in the March 14 walkout to honor the 17 people shot to death at Marjorie…
An Owensboro school that focuses on training future entrepreneurs is expanding its footprint in a facility that houses a business incubator.The public…
The controversy over Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin’s proposed pension reform has spilled over into academics. The uncertainty about the financial impact of…
The California-based customer service company that opened its Owensboro office in July is putting down roots as a major corporate citizen.Alorica already…
Owensboro Innovation Academy is adding another new opportunity to a public high school that’s already breaking the mold. The school is partnering with…