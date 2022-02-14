-
The board of directors for the Owensboro-Daviess County Airport has scheduled a closed session meeting Tuesday afternoon following the arrest of the…
-
Kentucky State Police say debris spotted from a helicopter is from a plane that's been missing in western Kentucky since Monday and a body has been…
-
Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport is getting a new flight school that trains pilots for Chinese airlines.Apus Air announced this week that it is…
-
The Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport has received a one-million dollar grant from the Federal Aviation Administration. Airport director Bob…
-
Work on a nearly $3 million terminal expansion and renovation at Owensboro's airport is almost complete. Airport Manager Bob Whitmer tells The…