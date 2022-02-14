-
Arts of Southern Kentucky (ASK) is gearing up for a return to in-person performances this summer in downtown Bowling Green.The new arts group is the…
Orchestra Kentucky has hired a full-time executive director for the first time in 16 years. Scott Watkins was introduced during a news conference Monday…
Orchestra Kentucky is beginning a national search for its next executive director. Darrell Edwards left the post with the Bowling Green-based group…
Orchestra Kentucky Music Director Jeffrey Reed has been named one of this year’s 12 University of Louisville Alumni Fellows. Reed co-founded Orchestra…
Joe Roberts, a Bowling Green native who played guitar for more than a decade as a part of Orchestra Kentucky shows, died Monday of an apparent heart…
It will be a homecoming of sorts Monday night at SKyPAC in Bowling Green as WKU alumnus Larnelle Harris performs at a Christmas concert with Orchestra…
To say Neil Sedaka’s musical career got off to a fast start would be an understatement.“I started writing at 13 years old and had hit records by LaVern…
An iconic musician is coming to Bowling Green for a night of firsts with Orchestra Kentucky.In the 1970s, Keith Emerson was part of the band Emerson Lake…