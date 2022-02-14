-
COVID hospitalizations are near their record as state officials hope omicron surge is on the declineThe pressure on Kentucky hospitals from the COVID-19 omicron variant is unrelenting. “Hospitalization is near a record high. We are close to the height of…
Kentucky officials continue to report record high COVID-19 cases, but say the peak – of at least the omicron variant – is in sight. At a news conference…
The pandemic has upended our lives in many ways, and perhaps no one knows that better than parents of school age children.The Omicron variant of the…
University of Washington research predicts the omicron wave will infect more than 400,000 people a day in the U.S. when it crests in about six weeks.
The omicron variant has now been detected in Kenton, Campbell, Fayette and Jefferson counties, either via clinical test or wastewater sample. Dr. Steven…
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday afternoon that the state has identified its first case of the new COVID-19 omicron variant, less than a month…
COVID-19 in Kentucky is back on the rise with some of the highest numbers of new cases the state has reported since October. The state reported more than…