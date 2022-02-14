-
Tolling on the two new Ohio River bridges and the Kennedy Bridge is set to begin Dec. 30, officials with the bridges project announced on Tuesday.The…
A federal appeals court is upholding the dismissal of a lawsuit related to the Louisville-Southern Indiana Ohio River Bridges project.The 6th U.S. Circuit…
A committee of Kentucky and Indiana officials has approved toll rates for the Ohio River Bridges Project after years of research and debate.The bi-state…
After delaying action on toll rates for the Ohio River Bridges Project last week, the bi-state committee in charge of setting rates will meet Wednesday to…
The project managers for a new Ohio River bridge between Indiana and Kentucky say makeshift homeless camps in the new span's path need to be moved…
Transportation officials from Kentucky and Indiana told Louisville Metro Council members that construction on two new bridges over the Ohio River is…
A group that opposes two new planned Ohio River bridges is asking a judge to force Indiana and Kentucky to halt spending on the projects. The Coalition…
The long-awaited project to build two new Ohio River bridges in the Louisville, Ky., area is reaching a milestone on the Indiana side. The governors of…
The Federal Highway Administration has approved financing, management and tolling plans for the Ohio River bridges connecting Louisville and southern…