The city of Owensboro and other Kentucky communities are partnering with a steamboat company on an environmental project to protect the Ohio River.When…
One promising sign that life may be returning to “more normal” will be at the Henderson waterfront this spring. It’s the return of the riverboats.The…
A proposal to repurpose a docking facility near Marietta, Ohio, to allow for the barging of oil and gas drilling waste on the Ohio River is drawing…
Scientists are designing a new study to test for PFAS, so-called “forever chemicals”, along the entire length of the Ohio River. Concerns are mounting…
Just before dawn in January 2018, 27 barges were floating like a net along the banks of the Ohio River, downstream of the city of Pittsburgh. Instead of…
The Ohio River is free from harmful levels of toxic algae after more than a month of recreational public health advisories, according to the Kentucky…
As nearly 10,000 people descended on the small town of Owenton, Kentucky, for the annual county fair earlier this month, so too did the miles-long bourbon…
The bourbon plume from last week’s Jim Beam warehouse fire has floated to Louisville’s drinking water intake in the Ohio River.The Louisville Water…
The multi-state commission overseeing water quality along the Ohio River has adopted voluntary pollution control standards nearly a year after member…
The Ohio River Islands National Wildlife Refuge’s namesake is apparent upon stepping outside its visitors center in Williamstown, West Virginia. Gazing…