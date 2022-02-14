-
A recent survey by the National Community Pharmacists Association found that the national shortage of workers across most sectors is impacting…
Workers at two Western Kentucky coal mines are preparing to be laid off in the coming days. The Genesis Mine in Centertown previously announced it would…
There’s a new wildlife rehabilitation center in Ohio County, Kentucky, launched by a woman who found a need and decided to fill it.Brittany McFadden saw a…
A new report shows the 2019 Summer Food Service Program served 3.2 million meals to Kentucky children. Those meals were served at schools, in buses…
What’s in a name? Some rural communities between Bowling Green and Owensboro are hoping investment. The newly designated Interstate 165 is expected to be…
When school is out in summer, hunger in economically-stressed communities can increase. That’s because students are no longer going to the school…
A business incubator called ‘The Hub’ in Ohio County has a second training program at no cost to residents. Ten people are enrolled in the ‘virtual…
A long-time dream of the small town of Rosine in Ohio County has become a reality. The community opening of the Bill Monroe Museum on April 20 offers a…
A new museum honoring ‘The Father of Bluegrass’ opens April 20 in Bill Monroe’s hometown of Rosine. The museum that’s been a long-time dream of the Ohio…
The Hub in the small town of Hartford in rural Ohio County is a co-working space, business incubator and training site. After getting a grant from the…