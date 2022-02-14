-
In October, University of Kentucky Children’s hospital reported a substantial rise in children hospitalized for COVID-19. The escalation began in July.…
-
For the second year in a row, Kentucky has the highest rate of childhood obesity among kids ages 10-to-17 at 23.8%.That’s according to a new report by the…
-
Obesity is on the decline among Kentucky toddlers whose moms get food assistance from a federal program, according to a new report out Thursday from the…
-
A report released Thursday by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation finds nearly 323,000 children are obese in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio. Obesity…
-
A new report shows the number of Kentucky’s preschoolers who are obese dropped by about 5 percent between 2010 and 2014. However, the obesity rankings for…
-
A new study shows Kentucky is the sixth fattest state in the nation. The study by WalletHub examines three areas--the number of obese and overweight…
-
Candy, candy canes, candy corn and syrup. Those are the four basic food groups according to Buddy the Elf. And this time of year, the gluttonous season,…
-
Kentucky has the fifth highest obesity rate in the nation.The commonwealth also has the dubious distinction of being only one of two states that saw an…
-
Obesity is the leading medical reason why nearly three-quarters of young Kentuckians are not eligible to join the armed forces.A report from the group…
-
A new report shows that many young adults in Kentucky are ineligible for military service due to obesity.Retired Army Major Gen. Allen Youngman presented…