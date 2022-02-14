-
Patsy Wilkerson and Ashley Rose have a running joke that keeps them chuckling during long days working at Knollwood Manor in Lafayette, Tenn. They’re both…
Kentucky nursing home administrators are worried that a new federal mandate for their employees to get vaccinated will lead to a worker shortage.President…
The people getting sick with COVID in Tennessee nursing homes has flipped: Instead of residents falling ill, now it’s mostly the staff.Of the 120…
Gov. Andy Beshear announced that coronavirus restrictions will be loosened at some long-term care facilities in Kentucky this weekend.The new guidance…
Visiting at nursing homes across Kentucky began July 15, after in-person visits were suspended for several months to prevent the spread of…
Residents of skilled nursing facilities in Kentucky can begin to have visitors on July 15.Extensive safety precautions are required under COVID-19…
The Bingocize program based at Western Kentucky University has been awarded a federal grant of $504,000 to expand into 60 additional Certified Nursing…
Lake Cumberland Health Director Urging Kentuckians to Heed COVID-19 Precautions as Businesses ReopenAs businesses open back up across Kentucky this week, Lake Cumberland District Health Department Executive Director Shawn Crabtree is reminding residents…
As coronavirus infections and deaths continue to mount at Kentucky nursing homes, the state has announced plans to combat the spread of disease in these…