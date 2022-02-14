-
As the pandemic continues to surge in the state, the Kentucky Nurses Association is asking lawmakers to set aside money so every public school can have a…
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order on Thursday declaring the state’s nursing shortage an emergency during the pandemic.He said the order…
Federal money is coming into Kentucky that will be used for what Governor Andy Beshear is calling ‘hero pay’ to reward essential workers who have been…
Hospitals across Kentucky, and the nation, continue to struggle to fill vacant positions as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on. WKU Public Radio reporter…
The relentless COVID-19 pandemic has intensified America's nursing shortage. Now, Kentucky nurses who work in schools, long-term care facilities,…
With Mother's Day approaching this weekend, we're highlighting a mother and daughter who have a close relationship that's both personal and…
Dr. Kirk Tucker, chief clinical officer of Adena Health Systems in Chillicothe, Ohio, said a week before Thanksgiving that the health system’s three…
Nurses working in Indiana will now be able to practice in Kentucky without holding a duplicate license. That’s thanks to a new law signed by Indiana…
The casualty numbers of the Civil War were staggering for both the Union and the Confederacy. They would have been much higher without the thousands of…