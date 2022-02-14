-
Moments after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron acknowledged a grand jury wasn’t charging the police officers who killed Breonna Taylor for her…
Bills limiting no-knock warrants, increasing support for Historically Black Colleges and Universities and investing in west Louisville became law in…
Kentucky lawmakers revived a bill limiting no-knock warrants on the last day of the legislative session.Senate Bill 4 falls short of what people…
The city of Louisville will pay $12 million to the family of Breonna Taylor and adopt several policing reforms to settle the family’s wrongful death…
Kentucky’s senior U.S. Senator, Republican Mitch McConnell, said it’s not his job to weigh in on whether no-knock warrants should be banned…
Kentucky’s statewide police union is speaking out against a proposal to ban no-knock search warrants and penalize officers who don’t activate body cameras…
Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers says he is working on a bill that would ban most no-knock warrants in the state—the process that Louisville…