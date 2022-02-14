-
Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Nick Brake has announced he will leave that position at the end of December.Brake has been leading the school…
The superintendent of Owensboro Public Schools cautions against reading too much into new statewide test scores released this week. The state has launched…
The incoming chief of the Owensboro Public School system says fully-funding pre-Kindergarten programs would be the best education investment state…
Owensboro Public Schools didn’t have to go far to find the new chief of its city school system. Nick Brake, president and CEO of the Greater Owensboro…