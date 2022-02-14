-
Eight Kentucky-based organizations will share a $1.05 million grant to fight hepatitis C infections spread by the opioid crisis.Kentucky’s grant is part…
Health officials in Huntington, West Virginia, say a cluster of HIV infections has grown to 71 confirmed cases. That’s in a city that usually sees about…
A leader in the Kentucky Senate wants to limit the number of syringes handed out in local needle exchange programs. Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer is…
A number of towns and counties in our region have adopted needle exchange programs in recent years as a way to combat rising levels of H.I.V and hepatitis…
U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams threw his support behind syringe exchange services as an important tool to address the Ohio Valley’s high risk of…
Greg Lee, Kentucky’s HIV/AIDS educator, started the town hall on a somber note.“How many people in this room know someone who has died of an overdose…
Health officials in the Ohio Valley are investigating outbreaks of disease associated with needle drug use in what is emerging as a new public health…
City leaders in Glasgow have signed off on a syringe exchange for intravenous drug users. The program would allow addicts to swap dirty needles for clean…
One south central Kentucky community has moved a step closer toward establishing a needle exchange for drug addicts. In a 4-3 vote with one abstention,…
A new report finds doctors in Kentucky diagnosed more cases of opioid addiction for people with private insurance than any other state in 2016. The report…