In 2018, students and officials at Middle Tennessee State University pushed for a building known as Forrest Hall to be renamed. When it went up for a vote…
The bust of confederate general and KKK grand wizard Nathan Bedford Forrest has been removed from the Tennessee State Capitol. Advocates cleared the final…
The bust of confederate general and KKK leader Nathan Bedford Forrest could technically be removed from the state capitol Friday, but instead it is caught…
After decades of protests, the Tennessee Historical Commission voted Tuesday to relocate a bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest from the state capitol.The bust…
The Southern Poverty Law Center estimates there are 1,747 public symbols of the Confederacy still in place in the United States.Rather than take down…
After hearing impassioned speeches from Black lawmakers, the Tennessee State Capitol Commission voted for the first time to remove the bust of Nathan…
For the first time, Tennessee’s State Capitol Commission is likely to vote for the removal of the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest. The monument to the…
Tennessee officials are expected to take the first step toward removing the bust of Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest from inside the…
A Republican lawmaker wants a monument representative of the civil rights movement to be erected in the state Capitol.Rep. Sabi Kumar, R-Springfield, told…