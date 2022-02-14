-
A new billboard in a western Kentucky town calls for the termination of a local school district superintendent after an old photo of the school official…
-
Members of Owensboro’s faith community are preparing to hold a rally to show solidarity against racism and police brutality. The event, which will take…
-
A three day celebration of the life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. kicks off Wednesday in Bowling Green with an event at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. A…
-
Kentucky’s NAACP chapter is renewing efforts to remove a statue of Jefferson Davis from the state capitol rotunda after a deadly white supremacist rally…
-
Richard Brown was re-appointed to the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights earlier this year. He was also inducted into the Kentucky Civil Rights Hall of…