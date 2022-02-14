-
A federal judge has ordered a Tennessee county to move ahead with opening a Muslim congregation's newly built mosque after a two year fight by opponents.…
A Rutherford County judge is continuing to block a local mosque from receiving a certificate of occupancy. Chancellor Robert Corlew issued the injunction…
Rutherford County's planning commission has voted to appeal a ruling that voided their approval of a new mosque. The Daily News Journal reports the…
Construction is continuing on a new mosque outside of Murfreesboro as attorneys debate the import of a judge's ruling that voided approval of the site…
A judge in Tennessee ruled Tuesday that the public wasn't properly notified about a meeting where local officials approved the plan for a proposed mosque,…