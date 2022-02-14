mountaintop removal coal mining

-
Coal River Mountain Watch’s history of resistance to mountaintop coal mining is plastered across the wood-paneled walls of the group’s modest office in…
Residents of Appalachian coal communities told a Congressional subcommittee Tuesday that the controversial mining practice known as mountaintop removal…
An area roughly the size of Delaware has been mined for coal in Appalachia using mountaintop removal, according to a new study published in the journal…
The Trump administration’s Department of the Interior has asked the National Academy of Sciences to suspend research into the health effects of…
The prestigious National Academy of Sciences recently announced a comprehensive study on the health effects of the controversial coal mining practice…