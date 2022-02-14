-
Coal River Mountain Watch’s history of resistance to mountaintop coal mining is plastered across the wood-paneled walls of the group’s modest office in…
Appalachian surface coal miners are consistently overexposed to toxic silica dust, according to new research from the National Institute for Occupational…
Down bumpy back roads deep in central West Virginia, a flat, bright green pasture opens up among the rolling hills of coffee-colored trees.Wildflowers and…
A congressional subcommittee will hear testimony Thursday in support of a bill that would help clean up and redevelop surface mine land. The bill enjoys…
Jason Walker spends $50 per month on bottled water. He spends three hours each week standing by the small stream that runs near his house, pumping creek…
The prestigious National Academy of Sciences is pursuing private funding to complete a study of the health effects of mountaintop removal coal mining…
The Perry County Public Library in Hazard, Kentucky, lies along Black Gold Boulevard -- a name that nods to the wealth the coal from these hills has…