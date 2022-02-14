-
A Kentucky court has found coal companies owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice in default of a 2019 mine reclamation agreement.A judge in Frankfort on…
A new federal government report shows that mines that changed ownership had worse safety records than mines where ownership did not change. According to…
Former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship is scheduled to be released from an Arizona halfway house on Wednesday after serving a year in federal…
The U.S. Department of Labor has approved new rules it says will improve safety at the nation's most dangerous coal mines by revising the way operators…
A published report says state investigators found few problems at a Harlan County mine where federal investigators found enough violations during a…