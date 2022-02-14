Miners Protection Act

-
United Mine Workers retirees are celebrating a permanent fix for health benefits secured in the federal spending agreement Congress reached over the…
Congressional leaders are cautiously optimistic that a budget deal could protect health benefits for retired miners.West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a…
President Donald Trump’s campaign-style rally in Louisville got the attention of some retired coal miners in the region. They’re particularly worried…
Retired coal miners face a one-two punch to their health benefits that could leave many of them in the lurch. A repeal of Obamacare and the expiration of…
Congressional Democrats say they won’t allow a vote on President Trump’s nominee for U.S. trade representative unless lawmakers pass a bill helping coal…