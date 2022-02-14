-
Another Republican lawmaker in Kentucky has come out against the idea of Gov. Bevin contesting results of the Nov. 5 election in the state legislature.…
In Kentucky Senate District 32, which covers Bowling Green and Warren County, Democrat Jeanie Smith is a teacher and first time candidate challenging…
A public school teacher in Warren County has launched a bid to unseat Kentucky State Senator Mike Wilson. Jeanie Smith is seeking the Democratic…
A lawmaker from south central Kentucky has been elected by his Republican colleagues to Senate leadership. State Senator Mike Wilson of Bowling Green will…
The chair of the Senate Education Committee says he expects a revised version of the charter schools bill to be presented next week so that lawmakers have…
A Warren County lawmaker says momentum is building against what’s known as internet sweepstakes games.Republican Senator Mike Wilson has filed a bill that…
Kentucky's persistently low-achieving schools would be able to become charter schools to improve performance and test scores under a bill discussed…