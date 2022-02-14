-
Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon has announced a bid for governor in 2023, making him the first Republican to officially launch a challenge to Democratic Gov.…
State Auditor Mike Harmon says at least 10 workers in the state unemployment office improperly filed for benefits last year and used their official…
Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and was likely exposed to the virus before or shortly after receiving the…
In a new report, Kentucky’s Auditor of Public Accounts says a systemic issue in the Motor Vehicle Registration System could lead to additional fraud. The…
Former legislator and Republican incumbent Mike Harmon has won reelection as Kentucky’s Auditor of Public Accounts.Voters elected Harmon over Democrat…
The Auditor of Public Accounts plays an important role in Kentucky government as an independent office tasked with reviewing accounts, financial…
State Auditor Mike Harmon says Kentucky’s pension agencies aren’t properly disclosing how they invest their money and how much they pay investment…
The race for the state auditor’s office is set between Democrat Sheri Donahue and incumbent Republican Mike Harmon, who ran unopposed.Sheri Donahue is a…
A Kentucky House committee has rejected a measure that would change the way primary elections are held in the state.Danville Republican Representative…