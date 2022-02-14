-
Nearly eight months after a western Kentucky guidance counselor and coach was killed, her husband is now formally charged with murder. A Henderson County…
A preliminary autopsy report concludes Michelle Cotter died from a single gunshot wound and her manner of death was a homicide.The 39 year old Henderson…
The Henderson Police Department tells WKU Public Radio they are preparing to release a statement regarding the murder investigation of Michelle Cotter,…
A candlelight vigil was held Tuesday night at Henderson County High School in honor of Michelle Cotter. She was found shot in her Henderson home early…