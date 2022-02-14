-
Greg Collins was officially introduced as the 11th Western Kentucky University women’s head basketball coach Wednesday. He’s been a collegiate assistant…
-
Update:The WKU Lady Hilltoppers will face Old Dominion in the Conference USA semifinals Friday afternoon in Birmingham.The game begins at 12:30 pm…
-
WKU women’s basketball team is eyeing a return trip to the NCAA tournament. Last spring, the team made its first appearance in “The Big Dance” since 2008.…
-
The WKU Board of Regents has approved a $37 million bond issue to fund a new international center and Honors College building, as well as the next phase…
-
The WKU women’s basketball team has a trip to Puerto Rico, and contests against Louisville and Vanderbilt to look forward to this upcoming season.The…
-
WKU’s Michelle Clark-Heard has been named the Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Coach of the Year. Two of her players—sophomores Chastity Gooch and…
-
Chastity Gooch posted her third double-double in as many games, helping the Western Kentucky University women’s basketball team stay perfect on the young…
-
Western Kentucky University women’s basketball coach Michelle Clark-Heard announced the addition of three signees on Wednesday as the NCAA early signing…
-
WKU opened the Michelle-Clark Heard era with an 80-69 win over Murray State in the season opener for both squads. The Lady Toppers (1-0) posted the…
-
WKU women’s basketball coach Michelle Clark-Heard is making more noise on the recruiting trail. The first-year coach has signed her first commitment for…