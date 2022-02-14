-
The office of the Kentucky Attorney General is warning senior citizens to be on the lookout for scams related to new Medicare I.D. cards.The federal…
-
More than 67,000 seniors in Kentucky are receiving letters this month advertising prescription drug and medical care savings programs from the Social…
-
Whether or not your doctor stays in business over the next few years could hinge on their ability to adapt to a new regulation changing how Medicare pays…
-
Kentucky has joined a multi-state and federal fraud lawsuit against Cincinnati-based Omnicare Inc., alleging that the company billed the state’s Medicaid…
-
-
A new poll finds a majority of Kentuckians aren’t happy with the Affordable Care Act, but they do like benefits the legislation made possible.According to…
-
Tennessee is not exactly saying “yes” to expanding the state’s Medicaid program – known as TennCare. But it’s not saying “no” either.Governor Bill Haslam…
-
Faced with the possibility of a Republican super majority in both chambers of the Tennessee General Assembly, Democratic candidates are aggressively…
-
Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear is not joining other Kentucky officials in calling for the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. Many leading Republicans in…