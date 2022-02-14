Medical Center at Bowling Green

-
Even as the surge of COVID-19 cases recedes, the pandemic is still presenting challenges to hospitals, and opportunities. Nursing students from Western…
-
Governor Andy Beshear announced this week that more than half the hospitals in Kentucky are reporting critical staff shortages as COVID-19 cases surge.…
-
The Medical Center in Bowling Green is honoring the legacy of Dr. Rebecca Shadowen.The region’s top infectious disease specialist died last year from…
-
Mitch McConnell is acknowledging his hand in restricting Gov. Andy Beshear’s ability to fill a vacancy in the event that one of the state’s U.S. Senators…
-
Some regional vaccination clinics in Kentucky are still offering the COVID-19 vaccine despite the winter storm. A clinic run by Kroger Health is open at…
-
The Medical Center in Bowling Green is finding success in an outpatient treatment for COVID-19. The hospital has given more than 500 monoclonal antibody…
-
Kentucky hospitals say they can’t keep up with demand for the COVID-19 vaccine. A scarcity of supply has given hospitals thousands more appointments than…
-
Some Kentucky teachers are rolling up their sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine, and doing so ahead of schedule. The state’s rollout for school employees…
-
The Medical Center in Bowling Green is casting a wider net in vaccinating the public against the coronavirus.The hospital is serving as a mass vaccination…
-
The Medical Center in Bowling Green is serving as a mass COVID-19 vaccination site for health care workers. Med Center Health system is offering vaccine…