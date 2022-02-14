Medicaid expansion

-
With the Supreme Court hearing oral arguments Tuesday about the future of the Affordable Care Act, the upcoming decision will have a major impact on the…
A federal judge has again struck down Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin’s changes to the Medicaid program, including community engagement requirements that…
If Kentucky implements new Medicaid rules this summer, hospitals could see their revenue drop by 20 percent. That’s according to an analysis of hospital…
After years of expansion because of a poor economy and new eligibility rules, Kentucky's Medicaid population has been steadily declining as more people…
A judge has ruled that a lawsuit filed by a former public health dentist at the University of Kentucky who said he was fired for publicly criticizing…
Kentucky’s top health official says the state will cut benefits to Medicaid recipients if a federal court strikes down changes to the program set to roll…
A federal judge could decide this week if Kentucky can move forward with changes to its Medicaid program. Kentucky was the first state in the nation to…
Ahead of the July 1 start date for changes to Kentucky’s Medicaid program, Governor Matt Bevin has announced a partnership with the Foundation for a…
The first of two public hearings seeking input on Governor Bevin’s Medicaid waiver was held Friday in Somerset. Governor Bevin wants to overhaul the…
If Republicans in Congress move forward with their plan to replace Obamacare, Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin's ideas for the future of the program could…