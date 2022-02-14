-
Tyson Foods sought and received federal permission to increase the operating speed at poultry processing plants in Kentucky and southern Indiana even as…
-
Debby Dulworth has a lot of conversations with her cattle each day. She swings open a gate, driving the herd with repeated calls and the Hereford cattle,…
-
It’s the uncertainty that gets to Darlene Davis. The uncertainty of when she’ll see her 87-year-old mother in person again. The uncertainty of her…
-
Public health officials in Kentucky are working with meat processing plants aross the state to minimize the spread of COVID-19.The Kentucky Cabinet for…