-
Coal miners who have been displaced due to the end of operations at the Poplar Grove mine in McLean County, Kentucky have an opportunity to meet with the…
-
Workers at two Western Kentucky coal mines are preparing to be laid off in the coming days. The Genesis Mine in Centertown previously announced it would…
-
The first shipment of coal from a new mine in McLean County in western Kentucky has been sent to utility companies in the state. The Australian company…
-
The CEO of a company behind a new coal mine project in McLean County, Kentucky has resigned. The announcement from the Australian mining company Paringa…
-
A library in western Kentucky is one of three in the state chosen for a pilot program to increase access to jobs and human services.The McLean County…
-
An Australian company constructing a new coal mine in McLean County has filed a response to a lawsuit filed by two brothers who own land in the area. The…
-
A non-profit, philanthropic group in Kentucky is partnering with seven communities in an effort to reduce the prevalence of chronic diseases. The…