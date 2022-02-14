-
Just two weeks after a deadly tornado struck western Kentucky, communities there are “overflowing” with donations and supplies. Officials are asking that…
-
Gov. Andy Beshear has reported a new death from record-breaking tornadoes that hit western and central Kentucky Dec. 10 and 11. The most recent victim is…
-
Attorney General Daniel Cameron is requiring contractors helping with tornado cleanup in Graves County to register with state and local officials.Cameron…
-
Dave Anderson was at home Friday night when he got the alert that the storm he’d heard about all day had increased in intensity. Anderson, the CEO of…
-
Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital has sent a mobile clinic from Somerset to Mayfield, where tornadoes caused massive destruction.A small team of medical…
-
National Weather Service storm surveyors are still working this week to determine just how strong the tornadoes were in western Kentucky over the weekend…
-
Shattered glass lay on the tan carpet next to the Christmas tree, ornaments seemingly untouched. In the back hallway, a chilling draft blew in from the…