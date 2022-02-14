-
Several Kentucky school districts are doing away with mask mandates, citing a drop in coronavirus infections. But public health officials warn the…
-
Governor Bill Lee has announced he will extend his executive order that allows kids to not follow mask mandates. The move comes after federal judges have…
-
More Than Half of Kentucky School Districts Still Requiring Masks, Despite Reprieve from LegislatureMasking requirements are staying in place for many Kentucky school districts, despite the General Assembly revoking a statewide mask mandate for school…
-
Kentucky state lawmakers have passed a GOP bill that ends the statewide mask mandates for public schools and child care centers. Public health experts,…
-
Wilson County Schools will be enforcing a temporary mask mandate for students, staff and visitors starting Friday. The district will also begin to follow…
-
A Republican-led committee of state senators gave the greenlight Tuesday to a bill that would end statewide mask mandates for public schools and childcare…
-
-
The Kentucky Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that a lower court shouldn’t have blocked new laws that limit Gov. Andy Beshear’s emergency powers during…
-
Tennessee may risk federal civil rights inquiries if the state continues on its current track, allowing parents to opt out of school mask mandates for no…
-
A federal judge temporarily blocked Gov. Andy Beshear’s mask mandate for K-12 schools Thursday, saying the executive order violates laws passed by the…