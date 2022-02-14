-
A southern Kentucky man who pleaded guilty but mentally ill in the fatal shooting of a prominent defense lawyer has been sentenced to 20 years in…
The wife of a deceased Somerset attorney is suing several psychiatrists and Eastern State Hospital. Beth Stanziano claims they were negligent in their…
The attorney for the Somerset man accused in the fatal shooting of defense attorney Mark Stanziano this summer may be formulating an insanity defense in…
Classmates of a murdered Somerset attorney are honoring his memory by seeking to create an endowment in his name. Mark Stanziano, 57, was shot and killed…
The Somerset man accused of shooting a prominent attorney to death last Friday has pleaded innocent to a murder charge. The Herald-Leader reports…
House Republican Floor Leader Jeff Hoover, a defense attorney by trade, has known and worked with Mark Stanziano for many years and says he was stunned by…