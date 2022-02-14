-
A new report says black Kentuckians are more than nine times as likely than whites to get arrested for marijuana possession. That’s much higher than the…
An eastern Kentucky lawmaker has proposed a bill to legalize the recreational use of marijuana and dedicate tax revenues from the industry to the state’s…
The Jefferson County Attorney’s office will no longer prosecute some of the lowest-level marijuana possession cases, County Attorney Mike O’Connell…
A new state Senate bill introduced Tuesday would legalize medical marijuana in the state. The bill would create a new system to license medical marijuana…
A state lawmaker said he will file a bill that would legalize the production, sale and consumption of marijuana for adults in Kentucky as an effort to get…
Sheriff’s deputies in Grayson County have discovered a crop of marijuana planted between rows of corn and they’ve sent a message to the unknown grower on…
This month, voters in Colorado and Washington elected to legalize marijuana in their states. And this week, the superintendent of the Indiana State Police…
The leader of Indiana State Police says he has no objection to efforts to ease penalties for marijuana possession in the Hoosier State. When asked about…
The actor who played David Starsky in the 1970's police drama "Starsky & Hutch" has found himself on the other side of real law enforcement in…