Margaret Ryan Huddleston

-
Bowling Green attorney Dick Downey was chosen from among three nominees to fill the remaining term of the late Margaret Huddleston as Warren Circuit…
-
Funeral services will be held Wednesday for longtime Warren County Family Court Judge Margaret Huddleston. She passed away last week from a recurrence of…
-
Funeral arrangements have been announced for Margaret Mary Ryan Huddleston, the Warren County Circuit Family Court Judge who passed away Friday after a…
-
Warren County Circuit Family Court Judge Margaret Mary Ryan Huddleston passed away Friday at the age of 64 following a battle with cancer.Judge Huddleston…
-
A Warren County Circuit Court Judge is taking a medical leave after being diagnosed with a reoccurrence of cancer.Judge Margaret Huddleston says she will…