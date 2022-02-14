-
Mammoth Cave National Park is anticipating a busy summer season as COVID-19 restrictions are coming to an end. Park officials are encouraging people to…
-
Kentucky is set to receive about $10 million in federal funds from the Great American Outdoors Act and the Land and Water Conservation Fund for…
-
The fossils of at least six new species of sharks and close relatives have been identified at Mammoth Cave National Park. A team of paleontologists, cave…
-
Mammoth Cave National Park is seeking public input on its proposed environmental management plan. The comment period is July 1-30.Mammoth Cave National…
-
National parks in Kentucky have repair bills exceeding $111 million.That figure comes from new data published by the Restore America’s Parks Project at…
-
The odor of gasoline from an unknown source has closed down cave tours and boat rides at Lost River Cave in Bowling Green. The popular tourist attraction…
-
The body discovered Monday morning within Zion Hill Cemetery in Mammoth Cave National Park has been identified as Mariah Amber Decru, 23, of Park City,…
-
Mammoth Cave National Park is open again, now that the government shutdown is over. Park staff jumped back into gear as soon as federal officials gave the…
-
The partial government shutdown has suspended visitor services at national parks, but the message has not reached many people arriving at one of…
-
The partial government shutdown is having an impact on some outdoor enthusiasts in the southern Kentucky region. The Green River Ferry at Mammoth Cave…