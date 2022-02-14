-
Kentucky has the nation’s worst rate of new lung cancer cases, according to a new report from the American Lung Association.The state also has one of the…
A first-of-its-kind collaboration in Kentucky is aimed at detecting lung cancer earlier and increasing survivorship rates.The $7 million effort announced…
A new study shows an increase in lung cancer deaths among Tennessee women who began smoking in the 1960s and 70s. Researchers point out women smokers…
New technology being unveiled in Louisville will offer faster and more accurate treatment for lung cancer patients. The TrueBeam machine allows doctors to…