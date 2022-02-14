-
An attorney representing three state workers says Kentucky has settled a sexual harassment lawsuit against current and former state lawmakers for…
A Franklin County judge has denied the request of lieutenant governor candidate Sannie Overly to seal her deposition in a legislative sexual harassment…
The Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting and The Courier-Journal have filed a motion to intervene in an ongoing sexual harassment lawsuit filed…
State House Democrats are pushing to make changes to the troubled Legislative Research Commission, as recommended in the draft of an audit of the state…
An audit of Kentucky's state government by the National Conference of State Legislatures is currently under “review” by political leaders in the…
A Franklin Circuit Court Judge will order depositions in a lawsuit against a Kentucky lawmaker.Judge Thomas Wingate will order Rep. Will Coursey, a…
The former director of Kentucky's Legislative Research Commission says he returned to his office over the weekend and shredded paperwork.Robert Sherman…