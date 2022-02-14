-
A federal appeals court issued a ruling on Thursday upholding Kentucky’s ban on contributions and gifts from lobbyists. The lawsuit was filed by…
-
With the latest rate hike, Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities customers will help pick up the tab for membership dues at trade groups that…
-
Although the Kentucky General Assembly met for only five days in January, lobbyist spending broke a record for the first month of an odd-year session.…
-
Lobbying companies gave six-figure contributions to underwrite the costs for Kentucky to host the Southern Legislative Conference annual convention. The…
-
The opposing sides of the 2015 beer battle topped the list of lobbying spending during the first two months of the Kentucky General Assembly, according…
-
The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce spent the most cash lobbying in the General Assembly in the month of January.According to the Legislative Ethics…
-
-
Lobbyists spent $8.7 million to lobby Kentucky lawmakers this year—and tobacco giant Altria led the pack at $156,000, According to records released by the…