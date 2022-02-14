-
A bill that would effectively block grocery stores from selling wine and liquor—and ban wine and liquor sales in new pharmacies—was approved today in a…
Work on reforming some of Kentucky’s liquor laws may wait until a federal appeals court rules on a current challenge.A federal circuit judge threw out…
A recent ruling by a federal judge has turned Kentucky’s liquor sales environment into a state of confusion. The judge struck down Kentucky laws that…
A federal judge's ruling could open the door to the sale of hard liquor and wine in grocery stores. Currently state law allows grocery stores to only sell…
Voters in Georgetown have resoundingly approved the sale of package liquor. According to the Georgetown News-Graphic, the unofficial referendum results…