-
The self-proclaimed “World’s Longest Yard Sale” cuts straight through Kentucky on Highway 127. The nearly 700 mile yard sale is almost as long as the…
-
The natural gas explosion that killed one and injured six near Danville, Kentucky left behind a crater 50-feet long and 13-feet deep.The concussive force…
-
A regional gas pipeline ruptured early Thursday in Kentucky, causing a massive explosion that killed one person, hospitalized five others, destroyed…
-
T.J. Hill, a longtime police officer in Stanford who was set to become mayor of the Lincoln County town in January, was found dead at his home Thursday.…