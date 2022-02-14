-
Another Kentuckian has been arrested for allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.Law enforcement arrested Kurt Peterson, a resident…
Summer break will be getting off to an early start for students in LaRue County. The school district says it will end the year four days early due to a…
Earlier in June, a Hodgenville nursing home was the last of three in Kentucky operated by Signature Healthcare to stage a play guided by a team of…
Friday marks the third week of a partial government shutdown stemming from the debate over funding for President Donald Trump’s southern border wall. One…
A Kentucky high school basketball coach has resigned after being accused of sexually assaulting a student.The News Enterprise reports LaRue County High…
Kentucky is taking another step toward creating a six-lane Interstate 65 stretching from the Tennessee border to the Ohio River.The Kentucky…
The LaRue County Republican Party has passed a resolution urging state lawmakers to fund and fix Kentucky’s underfunded pension system, which commands…
The Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park is planning special events to celebrate the 205th birthday of the nation's 16th president.Park…
This week’s snowfall and ice across parts of Kentucky are taking a toll on the Transportation Cabinet’s salt supply. Spokesman Chris Jessie says District…
Two Hodgenville city officials have pleaded not guilty to charges of theft and abusing public trust. The News-Enterprise reports Hodenville mayor Terry L.…