Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander’s compromise to end surprise medical bills held together for only one day. Now, it has fallen apart as Congress prepares to…
Former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam announced Thursday he is not running for the U.S. Senate.Haslam, who was openly contemplating a senate bid, had been…
Republican Lamar Alexander and Democrat Gordon Ball are scheduled to make their first and only joint appearance of Tennessee's U.S. Senate race in…
Lamar Alexander is showing little interest in taking up Joe Carr on a debate challenge in advance of the Republican Senate primary in August.Alexander…
U.S. Senate candidate Gordon Ball says he is pouring up to $400,000 of his own money into a statewide television advertising campaign to bolster his bid…
Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander says he will oppose a measure authorizing U.S. military force against Syria.The Tennessee lawmaker said on Monday that a…
Tennessee Tea Party activists are actively vetting potential candidates who would challenge Republican Senator Lamar Alexander from the right.Later this…
Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander's reelection campaign announced four upcoming fundraising events that he predicted would add more than $3 million to his…