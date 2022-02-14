-
As protests against racism continue in cities around the globe, a statue of Jefferson Davis has been removed from the rotunda of the Kentucky State…
The dedication of the Lake Cumberland Slaves Memorial at Somerset Community College will be held on Oct. 21.The memorial is a 20-foot tall, 2,000 pound…
The massacre of nine African-Americans by a 21-year-old white man at a Charleston, South Carolina church in 2015 ignited a project in Kentucky to…
A project to recognize slaves buried in unmarked graves in the Lake Cumberland region is taking another step forward as part of the activities surrounding…
A sculpture to honor slaves buried in unmarked graves in Kentucky is in-progress in the artist’s studio in Georgia.The Lake Cumberland Slaves Memorial…
A statue of Kentucky native Alice Dunnigan will be on display at the Newseum, the Washington, D.C. museum that promotes an understanding of freedom of the…
A Kentucky project to create a memorial to recognize slaves buried in unmarked graves has taken an important step to becoming a reality. Work has begun on…
A project to honor slaves buried in unmarked graves in the Lake Cumberland region will be highlighted at a community breakfast in Wayne County on Martin…